Local non-profit stands against suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and one local non-profit is making it known.
The Team of Mercy hosted its Stand Against Suicide event. This year, it took place at the IHOP on Third Street in Terre Haute. Folks could come enjoy some fluffy pancakes and stand along Third Street with signs bringing awareness.
Organizers say it's so important that the community talks about this issue. They believe bringing awareness will let people know they're not alone and that help is here.
"There's so many people out there that are feeling the exact same way I am. We want them to know that we are here. So then, if and when they get to those times, they know where to go," said Christina Crist, executive director of Team of Mercy.
Team of Mercy is just one resource that helps families affected by suicide. As always, the Suicide Hotline can be reached at 988.
A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Terre Haute City Hall.