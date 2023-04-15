Local non-profit is working with a new institute to bring more African American leadership to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is partnering with a new institute to bring more African American representation!
The Wabash Valley United Way is helping with the design and launch of the African American Board of Leadership Institute. The goal of the institute is to increase African American representation in leadership roles in the Wabash Valley.
The group hosted speakers to talk about committee and board leadership today! Organizers are excited about the future for this new partnership!
"It's been very impactful for us individually. We're getting to go out into the community, and the community gets to learn about it. I hope that the program itself gets to continue so that others are able to grow and learn in the capacity that we have,” said Sade Benton, community director.
This was the third meeting for the new program, and more are scheduled up to July!