Local non-profit celebrates nearly a year in new location and needs your continued support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rethink, Inc. is celebrating nearly a year in its new building. The executive director wants you to stop by to support the store and explore ways to live greener!
Rethink, Inc. is a Terre Haute non-profit organization. One of the many things it offers is this zero-waste store. Here, you can find locally sourced items that are better for you and the environment. Many of the items are made in the store using recycled materials.
"All this stuff here has been made in our precious plastic workspace from waste plastic we collected from our community," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director.
Your support is needed to keep the store open!
You can stop by on Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M, Fridays from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Hours could be extended in the summer.