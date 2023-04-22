Local non profit celebrates Earth Day with a new community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happy Earth Day! For this special day, one local non-profit celebrated this planet and the people that live on it too.
Rethink Inc. held an Earth Day celebration. The centerpiece of the event was the new Peace Garden that the organization has been fundraising for. The garden is for the community to grow vegetables and to just enjoy nature!
Leaders say this experience is very enriching and nutritious.
“If we don't spend time in nature, we don't stay healthy. It's even more important for children. I’m just so so happy to see all these neighborhood kids coming there and playing," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director of Rethink Inc.
The garden is just a few hundred dollars short of completion. If you'd like to donate, click here.