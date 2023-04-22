 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Local non profit celebrates Earth Day with a new community garden

  • Updated
  • 0
Peace Garden

Rethink Inc Peace Garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happy Earth Day! For this special day, one local non-profit celebrated this planet and the people that live on it too.

Rethink Inc. held an Earth Day celebration. The centerpiece of the event was the new Peace Garden that the organization has been fundraising for. The garden is for the community to grow vegetables and to just enjoy nature!  

Leaders say this experience is very enriching and nutritious.

“If we don't spend time in nature, we don't stay healthy. It's even more important for children. I’m just so so happy to see all these neighborhood kids coming there and playing," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director of Rethink Inc.

The garden is just a few hundred dollars short of completion. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Recommended for you