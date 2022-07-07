Local museum hopes to help people learn about their female ancestors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many female ancestors are lost to time and are almost impossible to find.
The Vigo County History Center is hosting a class to help. It's all about how to find your female ancestors.
It's a part of a series of genealogy classes the history center is hosting this summer.
The center's executive director, Marla Flowers, says there are resources outside of classes as well.
"We have a great archive department here, we have a great curator on staff, you know, she can help you, we've got great volunteers that come in from the genealogy department, they come in and help as well," Flowers said.
The class is happening Saturday morning at 10:30 on the third floor of the history center on Wabash Avenue.
The class is free if you pay admission to the museum or have a membership.
Tickets for the class cost $7 for adults and $6 for seniors.