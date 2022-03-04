Local museum highlights women in the Holocaust

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has updated its rotating exhibition space.
The new exhibit is titled, “Spots of Light: to be a Woman in the Holocaust” and is from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.
Jewish women held unique experiences of survival and resistance in the Holocaust as they were forced make choices in the face of unimaginable evil and hardship. Personal stories are used to examine a Jewish woman's daily life during the Holocaust: Love, Motherhood, Caring for Others, Womanhood, Resistance and Rescue, Friendship, Faith, Food and the Arts.
"Like our other rotating exhibits in the past, this two-month exhibit is very moving," Troy Fears, Executive Director at CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, said. "The personal stories of persistence, resistance and will to fight for your family are very courageous and, in light of events around the world today, mean even more."
This new exhibit will be on display at CANDLES from March through April.