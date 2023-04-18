Local museum celebrates 21 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twenty-one years - that's how long a local museum has been open.
To celebrate this accomplishment, the Vigo County Educational Heritage Association Museum hosted an open house.
The museum keeps historical items from Vigo County schools - like yearbooks, trophies, and even books from the 1800s.
It's located on the second floor of the McLean Building, 961 Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
It's a place to remember the area's past and to celebrate the community it has shaped.
"We invite people to come back and kind of reminisce with us and tell us stories of when they were in school, the way education used to be as opposed to some of the things that are happening nowadays," Glenda Hilton told us.
Hilton told us that if you're interested in donating or learning more about the museum, call 812-466-2187.