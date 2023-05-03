Local Mother's scramble to find specific baby formula

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been more than a year since parents struggled to find formula for their babies.
In 2022, there was a huge shortage of infant formula. Abbott infant formula was recalled after two babies allegedly died after consuming it.
This caused a nationwide baby formula shortage that left many parents scrambling for ways to feed their babies.
While supplies have improved, some local parents say that they still see store shelves with few options. Several moms say they still struggle to find specific baby formula. Forcing them to switch brands frequently. One local mom shared with me that the past few months have been nothing but "painful."
Taylor Myers from Terre Haute is the mother of a four-month-old baby. She says the search for the right formula for her son has gone far and beyond.
"I've been out of town. I went to Shelburn, I went to Sullivan, my friend lives in Shelburn, so she was on the look too. I have friends in Illinois. I've asked them to look," said Myers.
While Myers believes the shortage was worse last year, she says it's been hard to get her hands on specific brands. Baesler's Market is one store in Terre Haute that has noticed certain formulas in short supply.
"I think Gerber has like been the worst like whenever we do have stuff in stock, it's like Enfamil, things like that," said O'hare.
In March of 2023, Perrigo issued a voluntary recall of one of its products. According to the FDA, "Gerber- Goodstart- Soothepro" was recalled due to a risk of bacteria.
That's the same formula Myers used for her son. Myers switched formulas after hearing about the recall. After talking with her pediatrician, she now uses Gentle.
"That's been on the shelf so far, but I have seen people post about it, so I don't know if they're not looking or I don't know what that looks like," said Myers.
If you find yourself in this situation, it's important to call your pediatrician.