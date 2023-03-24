Local mom turns loss into motivation, making her son's name part of the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A mother's journey through grief and making her son's name a permanent part of the community. Jayna Sullivan tragically lost her son, Garrett, this month, five years ago.
She shared March is hard on her, but with her project in honor of him finally becoming a reality, it's a little easier to get thru.
LINK | GARRETT SANDS KINDNESS PROJECT
Sullivan was looking for something to do in honor of her son when her husband came to her with an idea - an outdoor gym at Deming Park.
Sullivan shared that Garrett came to her in a dream, telling her, "don't quit." It gave her both motivation to follow thru and a name for the "Don't Quit Gym."
She raised the money needed by fixing and selling items online.
This month - things got real.
You can now find a sign at Deming Park dubbing the outdoor equipment: the "Don't Quit Gym in loving memory of Garrett Sands."
"I just feel like it's a blessing to me to have his name in this park that we've come to since he was born. We've spent a lot of time in this park," Sullivan said.
Sullivan encourages anyone who might be grieving: do something that gives you hope, and don't quit.
If you want to support her mission in revamping Deming Park, you can round up any purchase at Baesler's market on March 28.