Local mom turns loss into motivation, making her son's name part of the community

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Friday /11:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of up to around two inches
through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local mom turns loss into motivation, making her son's name part of the community

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A mother's journey through grief and making her son's name a permanent part of the community. Jayna Sullivan tragically lost her son, Garrett, this month, five years ago.

She shared March is hard on her, but with her project in honor of him finally becoming a reality, it's a little easier to get thru.

LINK | GARRETT SANDS KINDNESS PROJECT

Sullivan was looking for something to do in honor of her son when her husband came to her with an idea - an outdoor gym at Deming Park.

Sullivan shared that Garrett came to her in a dream, telling her, "don't quit." It gave her both motivation to follow thru and a name for the "Don't Quit Gym."

She raised the money needed by fixing and selling items online.

Paying it forward - Garrett Sands Kindness Project 'prom dress giveaway' returns
Local organization raising money to keep kids active
Leaving his mark on the community - Garrett Sand's Kindness Project

This month - things got real.

You can now find a sign at Deming Park dubbing the outdoor equipment: the "Don't Quit Gym in loving memory of Garrett Sands."

"I just feel like it's a blessing to me to have his name in this park that we've come to since he was born. We've spent a lot of time in this park," Sullivan said.

Sullivan encourages anyone who might be grieving: do something that gives you hope, and don't quit.

If you want to support her mission in revamping Deming Park, you can round up any purchase at Baesler's market on March 28.

