Local middle schoolers competed at a math contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local students put on their thinking caps to complete some problems at a local college.
Rose-Hulman in partnership with the Society of Professional Engineers hosted a math competition. The college invited local middle school students to compete.
One test challenged students to solve problems in about six minutes. The final round put the students into groups to solve 20 questions.
Organizers are happy to see kids enjoying math.
"As mathematicians we really appreciate the opportunity to get young kids involved and excited about mathematics. This is a great opportunity to showcase some of what Rose-Hulman has to offer," said Leanne Holder, professor of mathematics.
The top two teams and top three individuals get a trophy and will advance to state.