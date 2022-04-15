Local medical group to Caregiver Support breakfast

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health is offering multiple support groups for the community to take part in.
There will be a Caregiver Support Group breakfast on Wednesday, April 20.
The group is for those who take care of someone with Alzheimer's, Dementia, or anyone with a chronic illness.
Leaders of the group bring in speakers to educate support group members.
The breakfast will be at 8:30 central time at Betty Jane's Kitchen in Paris.
You must register before the breakfast.
You can do so by calling 217-466-4170.
The group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 3:30 to 4 P.M.