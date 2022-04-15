 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local medical group to Caregiver Support breakfast

  • Updated
  • 0
Hospital
By Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health is offering multiple support groups for the community to take part in.

There will be a Caregiver Support Group breakfast on Wednesday, April 20.

The group is for those who take care of someone with Alzheimer's, Dementia, or anyone with a chronic illness.

Leaders of the group bring in speakers to educate support group members.

The breakfast will be at 8:30 central time at Betty Jane's Kitchen in Paris.

You must register before the breakfast.

You can do so by calling 217-466-4170.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 3:30 to 4 P.M.

Recommended for you