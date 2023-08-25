Local McDonald's manager surprised with award, trip to Spain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brandy Capek went into work Friday morning thinking she was going to receive the same award she's won for three years. But she was surprised to learn she actually won the Ray Kroc Award.
The Ray Kroc Award is given to exceptional managers at McDonald's restaurants across the globe.
"You can't do anything without your people," Capek said, "keeping your people happy, making them feel like a part of the team is the most important part [of being a manager]."
Capek's taking home a trophy, cash prize, and a trip to the McDonald's Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain, next spring.