Local man sentenced for 2021 Vigo County hit-and-run death

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man was sentenced to prison time after he killed a person in a hit-and-run crash.
The crime happened back on August 1, 2021. Officials said Gordon Vanderbilt hit Bobbi Jo Stevens, killing her. He fled the scene after the crash.
When police found Vanderbilt a few days later, he told investigators he hit a deer, leading to his car getting damaged. He was ultimately charged with the hit-and-run death.
Vanderbilt was sentenced Tuesday. He received three years in prison, one year of work release and two years of probation.
He previously entered a plea agreement, admitting he was the driver who hit and killed Stevens. Prosecutors said the State argued for a six-year prison sentence, while Vanderbilt asked to remain on home detention.