Local man rode out Friday night's tornado and is lucky to be alive

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
late morning into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local man rode out Friday night's tornado and is lucky to be alive

  • Updated
  • 0
Tillotson's Camper

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's story could have been a lot worse. He beat the odds Friday night, despite being in one of the most dangerous spots.

How To Take Cover From A Tornado

"I really didn't have any other options," said Raymond Tillotson. 

Raymond Tillotson lives in a camper in Jasonville. When he got a tornado alert on his phone Friday night, he quickly took action. He grabbed his dog and took cover under a bridge, but that's not the only thing he did.

"I tied myself here to this log. Ain't going nowhere, and then hid right under here," said Tillotson. 

Going underneath a overpass is one of the worst places to take cover. The winds from the tornado can blow debris under the structure. Plus, depending how strong it is, it can blast you out from underneath or the overpass can collapse on top of you.

Tillotson says he could feel the tornado's strength from under that bridge.

"When it started blowing, I started sliding. I grabbed one of these concrete pillars like this and I went like this and pushed down and grabbed my dog," said Tillotson. 

Your options for shelter depend on where you are, and where the tornado is. If it's directly over you, and there is no shelter, get away from the cars and road as quickly as possible. Lay down in the lowest spot you can find and put your hands over your head. If the tornado is far enough away, and you don't have shelter, the best option may be to drive in the opposite direction. That's as a last resort.

Even though Tillotson didn't feel like he had any other options at the time, he knew staying in his camper could have been deadly.

"I would have been tossed around in there, even with how bad it was, I would have still gotten tossed around a bit, because after I went through it, I had to clean my camper," said Tillotson. 

After experiencing the intensity of the tornado and realizing the danger he was in, Tillotson knows he's lucky to be alive.

"I'm always going to be blessed and have some way to make it out," said Tillotson. 

Recommended for you