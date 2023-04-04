Local man rode out Friday night's tornado and is lucky to be alive

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's story could have been a lot worse. He beat the odds Friday night, despite being in one of the most dangerous spots.
"I really didn't have any other options," said Raymond Tillotson.
Raymond Tillotson lives in a camper in Jasonville. When he got a tornado alert on his phone Friday night, he quickly took action. He grabbed his dog and took cover under a bridge, but that's not the only thing he did.
"I tied myself here to this log. Ain't going nowhere, and then hid right under here," said Tillotson.
Going underneath a overpass is one of the worst places to take cover. The winds from the tornado can blow debris under the structure. Plus, depending how strong it is, it can blast you out from underneath or the overpass can collapse on top of you.
Tillotson says he could feel the tornado's strength from under that bridge.
"When it started blowing, I started sliding. I grabbed one of these concrete pillars like this and I went like this and pushed down and grabbed my dog," said Tillotson.
Your options for shelter depend on where you are, and where the tornado is. If it's directly over you, and there is no shelter, get away from the cars and road as quickly as possible. Lay down in the lowest spot you can find and put your hands over your head. If the tornado is far enough away, and you don't have shelter, the best option may be to drive in the opposite direction. That's as a last resort.
Even though Tillotson didn't feel like he had any other options at the time, he knew staying in his camper could have been deadly.
"I would have been tossed around in there, even with how bad it was, I would have still gotten tossed around a bit, because after I went through it, I had to clean my camper," said Tillotson.
After experiencing the intensity of the tornado and realizing the danger he was in, Tillotson knows he's lucky to be alive.
"I'm always going to be blessed and have some way to make it out," said Tillotson.