Local man has serious injuries following train vs car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about a serious crash involving a car and train in Terre Haute.
This happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at 15th street and Washington.
Police say the car was pushed just short of Hulman street before the train came to a halt. The car involved is totaled.
The Terre Haute Police Department say the male driver was originally transported to Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Since then, he was transported to helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. His family members tell News 10 that he is in critical condition, but doctors believe he will survive.
We will continue to bring you more updates as they become available.