Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition.
You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act.
If he wins, he'll get to be the opening act for a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
When we first told you about Winchester's dreams to win, he was in the top 10. Now, he is up in the top five!
But he still needs the community's help in getting to the top. You can cast your vote for Winchester here. Voting for group finalists ends August 18, so be sure to get your vote in!