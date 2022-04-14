Local man faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton man will face charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Police said 20-year-old Ethan Kelsheimer is also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Kelsheimer was involved in a crash that took the life of Alexander Rodie.
It happened on State Road 63 and Trinity Avenue last year on July 22.
At that time, the prosecutor's office chose to hold off on filing charges against him.
Kelsheimer is set for trial in October.