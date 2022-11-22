Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday.
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
Police stopped the vehicle and reported that the driver showed signs of impairment. The trooper said the driver failed field sobriety tests. According to Indiana State Police, Turner had been drinking prior to the traffic stop and had not received permission to operate the vehicle he was driving.
Police identified the driver as Daniel R. Turner, 28, of Linton, Indiana. He faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Criminal Conversion Unauthorized Control of a Motor Vehicle.