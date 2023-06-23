Local library works to preserve history with new exhibit

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One library is taking steps to preserve local history with a new exhibit.
The Marshall Public Library now features a new genealogy and historical collections department.
The Clark County Genealogy Library transferred its collections to the new department. It includes newspapers, interviews and photos.
The move was due to deterioration of the genealogy library building.
You can visit the new collections area during regular library hours. It's located at 612 Archer Avenue in Marshall.