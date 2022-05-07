Local library in jeopardy of closing down

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley library is in jeopardy of closing down.
Over in Sullivan County, the Hymera Community Library is now calling on the community to help them stay afloat.
The library has been serving the Hymera community since the late 80s. Now they're in jeopardy of losing this treasured landmark.
As of January 2023, funding will stop aiding the Hymera Community Library.
When the library first started they requested to be a part of the Sullivan County Public Library System.
This was denied because the Sullivan County Public Library didn't have the funds for them to join the system, but they did work out a deal.
"They did agree upon giving us a monthly allotment amount that was going to be called an outreach program and that way books are brought and rotated monthly so that also our community benefits from the larger availability that they have of articles and books and such," Charlotte Himebrook the President of the Hymera Community Library, said.
But to make an even bigger impact, the local library took it into their own hands. On Saturday, they set up this spring bazaar with several different vendors. This will help bring in the necessary funds to keep the library running.
The librarian of more than 20 years says the Hymera Community Library is a vital part of the community.
"There's not a lot for families and kids to do in Hymera and so with the library, we have a place that they can come that's safe a place that they can come and use our computer if they don't have access to one," librarian Kathy Strahle said.
On average, they see 15 people a day. Which they say is a lot for a small community.
If the library closes this will leave some folks unemployed.
"I would be out of a job and Kathy would also be out of a job and this is a lot of her livelihood right here and it would just be sad for the whole community to lose this little building," librarian Amy Marsha said.
They've also started applying for various grants to receive additional funds.
Right now the library is receiving $800 per month from the Sullivan County Public Library System. The president says this is through taxpayer dollars.
"Our Jackson Township people that live in this community, you know, they pay into the property taxes that go into the library fund so they as well do not want to see our library have to dissolve or have to not be functional for our community because the residents know they're paying into that with their property taxes," she said.
The goal is to continue to raise money and host vendor events like this one in the future. All of this to keep the community library up and running for years to come!
If you would like to help out with a monetary donation, you can visit the library located at 114 South Main Street in Hymera. You can also call Charlotte at 812-878-3365.