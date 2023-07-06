Local leaders talked with Indiana DHS about the impact of last week's storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - County and city leaders met with the State Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.
Vigo County commissioners and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennet" discussed the impact of last week's storm.
Local leaders hope the meeting will bring some kind of state assistance to people affected by the storm.
IDHS is collecting information about the total number of damages. That data will help determine if assistance is available.
Residents and business owners should report damage by calling 2-1-1 or at this link.