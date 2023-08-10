Local leaders hope to help people learn to manage their finances

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local leaders are hoping to bring more financial literacy to the Wabash Valley.
Terre Haute and Brazil are teaming up to apply for Bloomberg grants. The money would help pay for a financial literacy center.
There, people could learn more about debt, credit and getting loans. A meeting about the plan was held Thursday in Brazil.
Leaders with the group hope to hear from anyone who's invested in the community.
The group is working on writing its own blueprint for the program. It hopes to apply for the grant next year.
If you're interested in sharing your thoughts, you can come to the next meeting. It's happening on Wednesday at the Meadows in Terre Haute. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.