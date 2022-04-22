Local leaders are working to create goals to move Terre Haute forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders are working to create goals for Terre Haute moving forward.
They need your help.
Tuesday, April 26 will be Community Census Day.
It's through the Chamber and See You in Terre Haute community plan.
They hope to have at least 1,000 people take the survey twice a year.
They want to reach residents, students at high schools and colleges, and visitors.
The information will help leaders understand thoughts and feelings of the area.
You can take the survey online.