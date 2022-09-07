Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness

INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money.
But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans.
Should student loan debt forgiveness be taxed?
The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
The Indiana Department of Revenue says under current law, Hoosiers have to report that debt relief as taxable income.
It's something that has some Hoosiers concerned.
News 10 spoke with lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle.
To start, let's take a look at what this could cost you.
If you get the full $10,000 in relief, you would pay up to $323 in state taxes.
If you were a Pell Grant recipient who gets the full $20,000 in relief, you would pay $646.
Republican Bruce Borders of Jasonville says tax money should stay in the hands of American workers.
He disagrees with wiping away the loans, but he still says taxing loan forgiveness is a bad idea.
"I view most of what government taxes as basically just a waste of government money, or the people's money," Borders said.
Indiana Senator Shelli Yoder is a Democrat from Bloomington.
She says students worked hard to get through college and deserve the debt forgiveness.
She says she finds a tax on top of that insulting.
"Why would we be punitive and tax loan forgiveness for college debt? That just seems like a slap in the face to those already working so hard," Yoder said. "Residents must also pay additional county taxes on the forgiven loans.
We could see changes if lawmakers take action.