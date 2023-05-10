Local law enforcement honors fallen officers at memorial service; Honor Guards to attend national vigil in Washington, D.C.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, local law enforcement officers remembered those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual memorial service was held outside the Terre Haute Police Department.

Since 2011 there have been three Terre Haute police officers killed in the line of duty.

Police Week: Honoring Heroes | Complete Coverage It's National Police Week. This year, one of Terre Haute's finest, Detective Greg Ferency, will have his name added to the list of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

They are Officer Brent Long, Officer Rob Pitts, and Detective Greg Ferency.

Other fallen officers and deputies from previous years were also memorialized.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says he's grateful to see the community's continued support of law enforcement officers.

"Today, the weather was perfect. There was just a huge amount of people here. It's humbling to see them here to pay their respects to the officers and deputies that gave their lives protecting our community," Plasse said.

The chaplain for the Vigo County Sheriff's Office also spoke at the service.

There was also a flag-folding ceremony and taps performance by the honor guard.

This weekend, fallen officers will be honored on a national scale.

Every year, a candlelight vigil is held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The names of fallen officers are read aloud, then engraved on the memorial walls.

This year's vigil is happening on Saturday.

Members from the Terre Haute Police and Vigo County Sheriff's Honor Guards will be attending the service.

You can watch a live stream of the vigil online. You'll find the links below.