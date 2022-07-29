 Skip to main content
Local lake jump event dares community to give the jump a try

  Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thrill-seekers will want to hear about the event this park has in store!

On July 31, at around five in the evening there will be a Lake Jump at the lake in Griffin Bike Park. Participants will be racing a bike down the hill, up the ramp, and right into the lake!

Whether you're a pro cyclist or a casual rider, you're welcome to give it a shot. Or, if your wild child wants to give the stunt a try, they can, as long as they are sturdy riders.

The jump starts sometime around five in the evening.

