Local kids take advantage of the hot weather by selling cold lemonade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed several lemonade stands were set up across the city on Friday.
It's all part of Lemonade Day. The annual event teaches kids how to become business owners.
They're encouraged to donate a portion of their earnings to a charity.
We stopped by Chase's lemonade stand. It's called "Chase Away Your Thirst."
He says his family helped him get ready for the big day.
"My papaw and my grandma, my sister just helps on the lemonade stand. She's like a pimple; she just comes when the work's done," Chase Beard said.
Chase says he wants to be an entrepreneur when he grows up.