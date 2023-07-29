Local kids prepare for the new school year in a fun way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids are better prepared for school after a bash earlier today!
The Hamilton Center hosted its annual "We Live" event at Herz-Rose Park in Terre Haute to connect with families and get them ready for a return to class.
Kids were able to get backpacks full of school supplies and learn about local resources and after-school programs.
"I think it's extremely important that they see and hear that people care about them. And that right there, hopefully it will motivate them to stay on the track and a path that would get them to a place where they're doing well," said Melvin Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center.