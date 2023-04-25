Local kids learn about animals and gardening at Rural King

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring is a great time to get out and enjoy nature.
The Vigo county Master Gardeners were at Rural King to encourage local kids to do just that. The store hosted a group of kindergarteners for the Master Gardeners' "Let's Get Dirty" event.
It was a morning full of fun, learning about gardening and animals.
At the end, the kids even got to plant their own flower.
"Especially inner city children, some of them have never planted anything or even been in this kind of setting," Master Gardener's President, Era Nichols, shared.
Nichols told News 10 around 94 kids came by Tuesday to "get their hands dirty" in some flower beds.