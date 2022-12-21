 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Local kids get the chance to make their own ornaments

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids showed off their creative side at Deming Park on Wednesday.

Kids got to make their own original ornaments at the city of Terre Haute's annual ornament decorating event.

While young artists got to work, they also enjoyed some hot chocolate. To go with their tasty cocoa, the kids also got to decorate some Christmas cookies.

Organizers explained what it means to do something like this for the community.

The city partnered "with the Swope Art Museum to make this annual event happen.

