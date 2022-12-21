Local kids get the chance to make their own ornaments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids showed off their creative side at Deming Park on Wednesday.
Kids got to make their own original ornaments at the city of Terre Haute's annual ornament decorating event.
While young artists got to work, they also enjoyed some hot chocolate. To go with their tasty cocoa, the kids also got to decorate some Christmas cookies.
Organizers explained what it means to do something like this for the community.
The city partnered "with the Swope Art Museum to make this annual event happen.