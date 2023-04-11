Local Ivy Tech campus hosts first-ever "Ivy Tech Day"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A coffee shop in downtown Terre Haute is one of several outlets helping Ivy Tech Community College Tuesday.
It is Ivy Tech Day. This is part of the school's 60th anniversary.
All gifts support the Terre Haute campus. You can designate your gift to benefit a specific program.
Federal Coffee is one of several local businesses who will donate a portion of today's sales to the cause.
"We are hoping to engage a total of 100 donors today. For every ten donors, we'll unlock a gift of $1,000 up to $10,000," rachel mullinnix from Ivy Tech said.
You have until midnight Tuesday for your gift to count towards Ivy Tech Day.