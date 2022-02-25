Local impact of J&J lawsuit money

INDIANA AND ILLINOIS (WTHI) --- News 10 is learning more about the possible "local impact" of a national settlement with 3-drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson.
The lawsuit ties to their role in the opioid addiction crisis.
Indiana's Attorney General says Hoosier communities can receive up to $507 million by opting into the settlement.
The funding is intended to help reverse and mitigate the impacts of opioid use.
The companies involved also agreed to other terms to help fight the epidemic.
On the other side of the state line, Illinois will receive about 760 million dollars.
The majority of Illinois' money will go to the Illinois remediation fund.
An advisory board will be established to make recommendations on distributing the money.
Money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of this year.