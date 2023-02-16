Local hyrdogen plant could begin new project if Senate bill passes

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A bill is making its way through the Indiana Senate, and it directly affects a business in West Terre Haute.
At Wabash Valley Resources, the company is working to provide the area with cleaner energy through hydrogen. That mission could expand with a new project Senior Advisor Greg Zoeller said.
He said the group plans to build an ammonia plant, but needs extra space to dispose of the by-product: carbon dioxide.
"When you pump carbon dioxide," he said. "Instead of having a smoke stack, this would go down into the ground, so it's a clean source of disposing of carbon."
Zoeller said the area's soil has excellent pore space, which will allow water and air to flow through it.
But to get this project going, Wabash Valley Resources will need to get permission to use local lands. There's a bill in the Senate right now trying to address the rights of these owners.
Senate Bill 451 would advance what the company calls a carbon sequestration project. It also wants to protect property owners by requiring them to get paid for the disruption on their land. Right now, landowners would receive $250 per acre. Zoeller said WVR is willing to comply with these requirements.
"We have to negotiate privately with landowners," he said. "Hopefully, this new statute will help us in the process of negotiating for land use."
While there are concerns from farmers are the project, Zoeller said there are benefits for them and the community. The plant could provide ammonia to local farmers, open the community to millions of dollars in grants, and boost the local economy.
"We have over 100 new jobs," he said. "These are well-paying jobs. A lot of the opportunities to get people from both Purdue and Rose-Hulman."
The bill continues to make its way through the Senate. In the meantime, Zoeller said they are notifying local landowners of their plans.