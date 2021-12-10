You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Local humane society takes in dozens of dogs and cats following a building condemnation - now they need your help

Humane Society file photo

FILE PHOTO

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - A local humane society needs your help after rescuing dozens of dogs and cats from a condemned property.

The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society says they just took 33 dogs - ages newborn to adults along with seven cats.

Officials told News 10 this was after a property was condemned.

Now, the humane society needs your help with supplies to care for the animals.

If you can help with any of these items, call 765-492-3540. They said they would also accept monetary donations. If you can donate - click here.

