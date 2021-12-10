Local humane society takes in dozens of dogs and cats following a building condemnation - now they need your help

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - A local humane society needs your help after rescuing dozens of dogs and cats from a condemned property.
The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society says they just took 33 dogs - ages newborn to adults along with seven cats.
Officials told News 10 this was after a property was condemned.
Now, the humane society needs your help with supplies to care for the animals.
If you can help with any of these items, call 765-492-3540. They said they would also accept monetary donations. If you can donate - click here.