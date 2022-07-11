Local hospital offers new program that aims to help mothers and babies

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Knox County has a new program!
The program focuses on the well-being of mothers and their babies in the community.
It's a free or low-cost paramedicine program that provides many services.
The services include:
- at-home check-ins for vitals,
- wellness visits during pregnancy, post-partum, and infant growth and development
- Makena injections
- car seat education
- safe sleep education
- general support for mom and baby
It aims at helping women who are considered high-risk with a history of pregnancy loss or complicated pregnancy.
It's made possible by grants from the Indiana Rural Health Association, and the Indiana Department of Health.
For more information you can call (812) 887-0411.