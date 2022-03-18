 Skip to main content
Local hospital looks to help students in the healthcare field

Greene County General Hospital

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County General Hospital will award up to two scholarships in memory of Dr. Mathias Mount and Eleanor C. Mount. 

The scholarships are in the amount of $1,080.50.

The scholarship recognizes the past service of Dr. Mount. Mount was a longtime family practice physician from Bloomfield. Seniors who are enrolled at Greene County High School and want to pursue a degree in healthcare can apply for the scholarship. 

Greene County General Hospital will also award one $500 scholarship in recognition of the Physicians of Greene County. Greene County high school students and college students interested in or pursuing a career in healthcare are eligible to apply.

You can apply for both scholarships online

