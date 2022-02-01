 Skip to main content
Local hospital looks to combat blood shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Blood donation

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The nation is currently in a blood crisis. Officials say that this is the worst blood shortage we've seen in more than a decade.

With that, Union Hospital heard the call for blood and volunteered to host a blood drive on Tuesday.

Organizers tell us the drive has been a success. They add that many employees from the hospital stepped up to give!

The hospital was planning to host a two-day drive but, due to weather conditions, the blood drive for Wednesday has been canceled. 

