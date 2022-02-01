Local hospital looks to combat blood shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The nation is currently in a blood crisis. Officials say that this is the worst blood shortage we've seen in more than a decade.
With that, Union Hospital heard the call for blood and volunteered to host a blood drive on Tuesday.
Organizers tell us the drive has been a success. They add that many employees from the hospital stepped up to give!
The hospital was planning to host a two-day drive but, due to weather conditions, the blood drive for Wednesday has been canceled.