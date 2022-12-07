Local homeschool sets up warming tree to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local school hopes to make the holiday season brighter for those in need.
Donna Green runs a homeschool in Terre Haute.
Her students have decorated a tree in front of the home, but not with the typical things you'd see. Instead, you'll find gloves, scarves and hats on the tree.
Green hopes people dealing with homelessness or those in need will stop by and take what they need.
She says since putting the tree up last week, she's already had to restock it twice.
You can visit the Green's house if you need something from the "warming tree" or want to donate items.
The address is:
1005 North 4 th St
Terre Haute Indiana 47807