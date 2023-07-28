Local homeless shelter offers some relief from the blistering heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With parts of the Wabash Valley under an excessive heat warning, several organizations opened their doors for those who live on the streets. These cooling centers are a sanctuary for people who would otherwise be stuck sleeping on city sidewalks.

Blistering, sweltering, and scorching - those are just some of the words to describe the heat we've had in the Valley recently. Luckily, there are places providing a cool oasis.

"We are open for extended hours and through this weekend for the extreme temperatures as a cooling center," said Autumn Howell, with Pathways.

Pathways is a drop-in center for the homeless. The center has opened up as a heating center in the cooler months, but this is the first time opening up as a cooling center.

"We've had approximately 10 to 15 people here. Most of the individuals that we've encountered have been just our normal people that we work with on a daily, weekly basis," said Howell.

Not only is this a place to get some relief from the sun, it's also a place to take a nice shower, do some laundry, and enjoy some food. There's even room for furry friends.

"We worry about them, if we don't see them. Because it is hot out there. And we want to make sure that we do everything we can to keep them hydrated, give them some protein bars and stuff like that to keep them filled up," Howell said.

And with temperatures pushing triple digits, those who are on the streets are left with even hotter pavement or concrete to call home. Howell encourages anyone in need of relief to head on in.

"If you know anybody that's out there on the streets, and they're not able get to here, drop them off here. You know, we have an open door policy," said Howell.

Click the link below to see a complete list of cooling centers.