Local history reenactments happening this weekend in Cayuga

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in local history this weekend.
The 7th annual Gathering at the Crossing is happening in Vermillion County.
It is happening this weekend at the Vermillion County 4H grounds.
It's a living history event celebrating early Indiana history.
The history shown to visitors across the community dates back to the year 1816.
Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm is when you'll want to be there to see reenactments from people like Chuck Valentine.
He says being able to teach people about history and how we got to where we are today is something he takes a lot of pride in.
"I have always enjoyed history, so this is just an opportunity for me to take a step higher," Valentine said.
Organizers say events like this weekend's will be happening all weekend long, and they hope to see you out here.