Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future.
The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days, the building was home to the Hulman Family Grocery. The business turned into Hulman & Co., eventually becoming the Clabber Girl Baking Powder Company.
Gibson Development hopes to turn the historic Hulman & Co. building into a center for economic development. Developers hope to modernize it, while staying true to its roots.
The plan is to create a business hub. The Chamber of Commerce, Launch Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., and others are expected to move in. Gibson Development vice president, Brian Kooistra, says this plan will bring together organizations working toward a common goal.
"A number of government agencies will be relocating here in the coming year. It will really serve as a one-stop-shop for both existing businesses in town and potential businesses that are looking to locate in Terre Haute," Kooistra said.
Gibson Development plans on transforming around 100,000 square feet. There are 7 floors in the building and Kooistra says that there is a plan for 5 floors.
"Future plans consist of building out the five upper floors that will likely be a mix of office and possibly residential space," said Kooistra.
Kooistra even says that a Terre Haute classic will be coming back to town.
“We're looking to reopen the Clabber Girl Bake Shop and have a food service component in the building," Kooistra said.
Kooistra says private capital will go into the project. Gibson Development has also received a $500,000 grant. Kooistra says they hope to retain the building's character.
"I'm excited to see - or to be a part of, taking a building that's served the community for the past 130 years and making some improvements so it can serve the community for years to come," said Kooistra.
Developers hope to be open for business by the second quarter of 2023.