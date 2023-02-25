Local historian speaks on desegregation history in Indiana collegiate basketball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local historian spoke on the desegregation in Indiana college basketball.
The Vigo County History Center invited historian Crystal Reynolds to speak on this topic. People learned about the history of Indiana State coach John Wooden who coached Clarence Walker.
Walker was the first African American to play in and win a collegiate basketball championship.
Officials say this part of history is something to be proud of.
"It's a very important story to know. It's one that a lot of people haven't heard, so we're happy to share it. It's just another part of our Vigo County history that we can be proud of and a part of black history that we should be proud of," said Suzy Quick, curator for the History Center.
The Vigo County History Center will host more events like this in the spring and summer.