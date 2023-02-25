Local historian speaks on desegregation history in Indiana collegiate basketball

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.8 feet Wednesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local historian speaks on desegregation history in Indiana collegiate basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

Local historian speaks on desegregation history in Indiana collegiate basketball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local historian spoke on the desegregation in Indiana college basketball.

The Vigo County History Center invited historian Crystal Reynolds to speak on this topic. People learned about the history of Indiana State coach John Wooden who coached Clarence Walker.

Walker was the first African American to play in and win a collegiate basketball championship.

Officials say this part of history is something to be proud of.

"It's a very important story to know. It's one that a lot of people haven't heard, so we're happy to share it. It's just another part of our Vigo County history that we can be proud of and a part of black history that we should be proud of," said Suzy Quick, curator for the History Center.

The Vigo County History Center will host more events like this in the spring and summer.

