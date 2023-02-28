Local historian hosts tour showing the impact Frederick Douglass had on Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - To celebrate the final day of Black History Month this year, people got out to learn more about Frederick Douglass's time in Terre Haute.
Frederick Douglass was a famous American abolitionist who escaped from slavery himself.
Tuesday, local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds and ISU's Pi Kappa Alpha hosted a history tour throughout town.
On tour, people learned about his accomplishments in Terre Haute.
One accomplishment was helping raise funds for the Allen Chapel Church in town, which is still used today.
Reynolds says she's glad the community has an interest in learning more.
"It's important that people know this history because, as I've said many times, Black history is everyone's history-- it's all of our history," Reynolds said.
The Allen Chapel Church was also used as a part of the underground railroad and had tunnels leading to the Wabash.