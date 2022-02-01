Local highway department preps for big winter storm

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Being prepared will be key as a snowstorm passes through the Wabash Valley. Prepared is exactly what the Clay County Highway Department is.
Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said the department has been monitoring the weather conditions and will continue to do so. He said a team of commissioners and road superintendents will check the status of roads.
"When it comes to this changing weather," he said. "We're all out driving roads and checking to see what roads need to be covered and where the attention needs to go."
Lots of attention should be on the roads. Heffner said the impending rain will cause problems for crews because they won't be able to get out and pre-treat the roads.
"Whenever that transition period comes," Heffner said. "And we don't have to worry about the rain washing our materials off; we can start putting material down."
This means roads could be slick until that point. Heffner said people need to be especially cautious of shady areas because ice could really build up there. But there's also snow in the forecast, and Heffner said road crews are equipped for that too.
The highway department has eight trucks with salt boxes and plows to cover over 600 miles. The department also has several construction grinders to deploy if the snow becomes a big problem.
The Clay County Highway Department also has a plentiful supply of salt and sand to melt the ice away.
Still, with many miles to cover, Heffner asks the public to be patient when it comes to clearing roads. The crew plans to make sure busy roadways and roads leading to schools are cleared first.
While local officials have a plan in place for the storm, Heffner still holds hope not everything will be needed.
"There's been a lot of work going on behind the scenes," he said. "Hopefully, we don't need any of this."