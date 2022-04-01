Local high school students deliver books to hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A group of high school students delivered a donation to Union Hospital Friday.
Terre Haute South's Key Club members delivered over 1,000 children's books to the hospital.
The books came from two different sources. The students collected over 700 books from a school-wide book drive. Thanks to a $1,000 grant from Earlham College, the club purchased the rest.
Club member Chini Alcantara said she hopes the books will provide the children in the hospital some joy.
"We thought that giving back would be really meaningful," she said. "Because these kids are going through a lot, and a little book could just help them get a smile on their faces."
The Union Hospital Foundation said books would be distributed to children across the hospital.