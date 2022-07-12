 Skip to main content
Local health department pushes Covid-19 vaccination for younger kids as it sees slight uptick in cases

  • Updated
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - There are 14 new active cases this week in Knox County. That number becomes more worrisome when realizing some of them are due to a new omicron variant.

Omicron BA-4 and BA-5 have both the Knox and Vigo County health departments experiencing a minor spike in positive active cases.

Knox County Health Officer Alan Stewart believes that the number is higher, but due to at-home testing, they may never know the exact number of positive cases in their area.

The same is true everywhere.

What Stewart does know is that they are intensifying efforts to get children between four months and 5-years-old vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Stewarts says, "There has not been a line at the door to get kids vaccinated," but he encourages them all to do just that.

