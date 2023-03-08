Local groups are addressing transportation concerns in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Transportation Citizen and Disabled Advisory Committee Wednesday this morning. The meeting's goal is to hear from community members on all levels of transit services.
Kimberly Gianos is the Associate Director of Transportation for Thrive West Central. She says these meetings are crucial because the board is receiving a lack of communication from the public.
"Covid was a huge problem, and it really detached people from bus services. They didn't know what was going on because lines were shut down, or they didn't know when it became open again," said Gianos.
While the board did identify some problems, Gianos says her biggest takeaway is problems with scheduling.
"I've had to turn riders away because they start early in the morning before we start operating... Not being able to get to the industrial park early enough, to have a job over there or not knowing where routes connect. All of that is that they need the knowledge of how it works," said Gianos.
Gianos expressed that there is also a huge paratransit driver shortage, particularly for "Terre Haute Transit Utility." Paratransit drivers go door-to-door and help transport riders with medical and mobility challenges. Gianos says it's not an easy job to fill.
"Trying to fill those jobs is demanding. You're securing wheelchairs. You're going off the vehicle and escorting a rider to the door," said Gianos.
In order to move forward with public transportation, the "Terre Haute Metropolitan Planning Organization" is hosting a "Public Outreach Meeting."
There are several tasks and strategies local groups plan on accomplishing. This includes, identifying gaps between current services and needs, conducting a transit rider survey, and evaluating demographic and economic changes in the city.
Gianos says this meeting will hopefully get more people comfortable to express their concerns.
"I've done this at other contracts throughout the country, and its gotten really good results, so I brought this idea to the "MPO"...People can come in and view buses, they can climb on the buses, receive information on their routing," said Gianos.
The Public Outreach Meeting will be on March 27th at the Vigo County Public Library. It will be from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.