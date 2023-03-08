Local groups are addressing transportation concerns in Terre Haute.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet
Saturday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local groups are addressing transportation concerns in Terre Haute.

Transportation Committee Meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Transportation Citizen and Disabled Advisory Committee Wednesday this morning. The meeting's goal is to hear from community members on all levels of transit services.

Kimberly Gianos is the Associate Director of Transportation for Thrive West Central. She says these meetings are crucial because the board is receiving a lack of communication from the public.

"Covid was a huge problem, and it really detached people from bus services. They didn't know what was going on because lines were shut down, or they didn't know when it became open again," said Gianos.

While the board did identify some problems, Gianos says her biggest takeaway is problems with scheduling.

"I've had to turn riders away because they start early in the morning before we start operating... Not being able to get to the industrial park early enough, to have a job over there or not knowing where routes connect. All of that is that they need the knowledge of how it works," said Gianos.

Gianos expressed that there is also a huge paratransit driver shortage, particularly for "Terre Haute Transit Utility." Paratransit drivers go door-to-door and help transport riders with medical and mobility challenges. Gianos says it's not an easy job to fill.

"Trying to fill those jobs is demanding. You're securing wheelchairs. You're going off the vehicle and escorting a rider to the door," said Gianos.

In order to move forward with public transportation, the "Terre Haute Metropolitan Planning Organization" is hosting a "Public Outreach Meeting."

There are several tasks and strategies local groups plan on accomplishing. This includes, identifying gaps between current services and needs, conducting a transit rider survey, and evaluating demographic and economic changes in the city.

Gianos says this meeting will hopefully get more people comfortable to express their concerns.

"I've done this at other contracts throughout the country, and its gotten really good results, so I brought this idea to the "MPO"...People can come in and view buses, they can climb on the buses, receive information on their routing," said Gianos.

Transportation Committee Meeting

The Public Outreach Meeting will be on March 27th at the Vigo County Public Library. It will be from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.