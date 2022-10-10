Local group to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.
On Monday evening, Wabash Valley Progressives and the Vincennes University Humanities Film and Lecture Series will be hosting a celebration at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.
There will be a showing of PBS's "We Shall Remain: Tecumseh's Vision" starting at 5:30.
Following the event, a discussion with Dr. Nancy Peterson, Professor of English and an affiliated faculty member of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at Purdue University, will take place.
Our whole state, Indiana, was named for being an area rich with different Native American tribes that lived here for over a thousand years before European settlers came to North America" said Wabash Valley Progressives President Will Drews.
"The Wabash Valley Progressives want to acknowledge and pay homage to these indigenous peoples that came before us and make sure their history is told. We thought a good place to start would be discussing Tecumseh because of his connection to the Vincennes area."
The event is free and open to the public.