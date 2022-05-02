Local group raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly one million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis throughout the United States. Now one local group is stepping up to help spread awareness and raise funds for a cure!
This weekend, the Dart Community hosted a "Close out MS" event at Imperial Lanes in Terre Haute.
People from several Midwest states came to participate in the fifth annual MS Dart Tournament. It was a time to get the community together and make a positive difference in the lives of locals living with the disease.
One local woman now in remission says awareness is the most important way to find a cure and seeing a huge turnout like this, is very uplifting.
"This 'Darters Group' is so important to me," Connie Hisenkemp said. "I can't even begin to tell you. They are phenomenal. They come together every year and raise money for the MS Society. I will never be able to thank them enough for all they do."
The hope was to raise more than $5,000. Proceeds from the event will benefit the MS Foundation for Research.