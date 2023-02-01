Local group of disc golf lovers use sport to support nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of hobby athletes is using their sport to support the community.
In January the Crossroads Disc Golf Club held a tournament in Deming Park to raise money for a local nonprofit. The tournament brought in over 100 disc golf players from across the state.
In February. the club was excited to present 2,300 to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The nonprofit is a faith-based organization determined to support local kids in need.
The latest check presentation was the club's 11th year raising money for the center.
"We are super blessed in this community to have great organizations like this and others- so many businesses and organizations, churches, and individuals that do stuff like this, and that's the only way we are able to continue our ministry here," said Amanda Otieno, Director at 14th and Chestnut.
If you are interested in supporting the Crossroads Disc Golf Club, go here. To show your support for 14th and Chestnut's ministry, click here.